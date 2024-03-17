Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70.

On Friday, January 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95.

Qualys Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $166.35 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.