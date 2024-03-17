Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $242.75 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

