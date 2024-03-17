QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QSG opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.61. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.