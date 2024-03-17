Radio Caca One Day Volume Reaches $27.91 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $144.79 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000565 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,328,005,172 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.