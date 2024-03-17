Raymond James Raises VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FORA. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

