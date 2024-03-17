RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Acquires £29,999.97 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).
RBG Price Performance
RBGP opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63. RBG Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.72).
About RBG
