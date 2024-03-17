RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Acquires £29,999.97 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).

RBGP opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63. RBG Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.72).

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

