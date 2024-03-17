ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.19 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $571.62 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00126183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

