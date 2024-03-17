ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $560.61

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 59.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 78.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $560.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

