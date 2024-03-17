REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Steve Pakola Sells 12,878 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Pakola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.19 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.