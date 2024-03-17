REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $6,146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

