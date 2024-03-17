Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $16.48. Repsol shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 19,931 shares.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3446 per share. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

