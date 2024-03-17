Reviewing Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Mace Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $80.42 million 6.72 -$106.25 million ($0.73) -4.86 Mace Security International $8.76 million 0.30 -$1.74 million ($0.04) -1.00

Mace Security International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mace Security International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -132.13% -47.56% -25.38% Mace Security International -37.20% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolv Technologies and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.23%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Mace Security International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

