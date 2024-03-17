Reviewing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) & Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegion and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $3.65 billion 3.13 $540.40 million $6.12 21.31 VerifyMe $26.30 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 5 1 0 2.17 VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegion and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Allegion currently has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Allegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 14.80% 51.95% 14.65% VerifyMe N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allegion beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

