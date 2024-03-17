RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RGC Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.34 on Friday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 1,715 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,233.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,305 shares of company stock worth $43,099 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGCO

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.