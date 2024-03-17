RK Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. National Beverage comprises approximately 8.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of National Beverage worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.85.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

