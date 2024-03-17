RK Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National makes up about 2.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $29.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

