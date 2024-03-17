RK Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for approximately 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

