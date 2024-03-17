Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $18.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

