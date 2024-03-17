Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $13.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

