Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Adam C. Spice Sells 67,160 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.12 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

