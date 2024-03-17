Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.69

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.14). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 50,770 shares traded.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.