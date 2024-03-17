RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

Featured Stories

