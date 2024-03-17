Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002977 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.41 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00116119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00018312 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9889497 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

