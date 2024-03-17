Safe (SAFE) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.44 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00116670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00018026 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9889497 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

