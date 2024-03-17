Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

