Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $116.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

