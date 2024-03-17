Sage Capital Advisors llc Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

