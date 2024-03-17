Sage Capital Advisors llc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

