Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.92 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

