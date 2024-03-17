Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $470.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.99 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

