Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $378,000 Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Point Credit worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 881,570 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,629,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $557.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 84.05%. The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 94.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

