Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $847,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 1.82% of Kellanova worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,248,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

