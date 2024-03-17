Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITW opened at $266.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.