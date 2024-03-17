Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in ON were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ON by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 347,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 10.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ON by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

