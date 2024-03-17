Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 9,627 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

