SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

