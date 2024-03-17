Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $46,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

