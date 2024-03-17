Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 21.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,716. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.