Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 77,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,831. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.