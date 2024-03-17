Scotiabank Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$29.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JWEL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.47.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.23. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$34.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.