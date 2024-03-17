Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.96 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 207,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

