Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Caleres, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Caleres in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $39.36.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,225 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Caleres by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Caleres by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

