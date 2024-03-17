Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) versus Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Critical Survey

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Securitas AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and Securitas AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Securitas AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.23%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Securitas AB (publ).

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Securitas AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -132.13% -47.56% -25.38% Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Securitas AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $80.42 million 6.72 -$106.25 million ($0.73) -4.86 Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Securitas AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Securitas AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers. The company also provides remote video solutions; aviation security services, such as physical security, airline security, hospitality, and consultancy related services; and electronic security services, which includes access control, video security, and system design and installation services. In addition, it offers fire and safety; enterprise risk management services, such as risk and security management, executive protection, and security consulting services; and intelligent security and home alarm services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

