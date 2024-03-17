Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.78

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $23.01. Security Federal shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Security Federal Announces Dividend

Security Federal Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.