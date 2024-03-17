SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on April 18th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2179 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
SEEK Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $33.77 on Friday. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.
SEEK Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.