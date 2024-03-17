SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on April 18th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2179 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $33.77 on Friday. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

