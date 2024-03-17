Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski Sells 8,080 Shares

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Szymanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 366,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

