Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Martin Copeland Purchases 19,000 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £34,010 ($43,574.63).

Serica Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

SQZ stock opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £711.09 million, a PE ratio of 251.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.39. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

