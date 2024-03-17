Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Martin Copeland Purchases 19,000 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £34,010 ($43,574.63).
Serica Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
SQZ stock opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £711.09 million, a PE ratio of 251.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.39. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.
