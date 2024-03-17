Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Up 7.1%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 188,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 147,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Sernova Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$182.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60.
Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.