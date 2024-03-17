Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Up 7.1%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 188,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 147,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Sernova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$182.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.