Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Up 7.1%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 188,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 147,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Sernova Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

