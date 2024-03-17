Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Short Interest Update

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sezzle Stock Down 3.1 %

Sezzle stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million and a P/E ratio of 46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $152,834.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

About Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEZL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

